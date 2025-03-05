Harlandale ISD employee placed on leave amid investigation involving former student, district says

SAN ANTONIO – A McCollum High School employee was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation involving a former student, according to the Harlandale Independent School District.

The district said on Tuesday afternoon that it is aware of an allegation involving an employee and a former student at McCollum High School.

A district spokesperson told KSAT that the investigation remains ongoing.

“The District remains committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students, staff and community members,” the district said. “To protect the integrity of the process and the privacy of those involved, we will not be providing additional details at this time.”

