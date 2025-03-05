Skip to main content
Haze icon
64º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Harlandale ISD employee placed on leave amid investigation involving former student, district says

Harlandale ISD said it is ‘aware of an allegation involving a district employee and a former student’

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Harlandale ISD, San Antonio, McCollum High School
Harlandale ISD's McCollum High School. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A McCollum High School employee was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation involving a former student, according to the Harlandale Independent School District.

The district said on Tuesday afternoon that it is aware of an allegation involving an employee and a former student at McCollum High School.

Recommended Videos

A district spokesperson told KSAT that the investigation remains ongoing.

“The District remains committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students, staff and community members,” the district said. “To protect the integrity of the process and the privacy of those involved, we will not be providing additional details at this time.”

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

email

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS