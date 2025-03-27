Skip to main content
SAISD opens its first of 14 peace rooms across its campuses

The first peace room was unveiled Wednesday at Brackenridge High School

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) unveiled its first peace room Wednesday at Brackenridge High School.

The first peace room is part of a larger district project with 14 additional rooms coming to campuses later this year.

District officials said the peace rooms will give students a space to work through conflicts and repair relationships in a group setting.

“Peace rooms are a preventative and restorative approach to student support that foster healthy relationships and build critical skills for student success,” the district said in a news release.

SAISD said it has committed $2 million towards the peace rooms project. According to the district, a federal grant worth $200,000 was provided through Bexar County.

Officials said aditional funds were provided by the Carol Lee Jones Educational and Cultural Fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation.

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

