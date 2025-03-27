SAISD opens its first of 14 peace rooms across its campuses

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) unveiled its first peace room Wednesday at Brackenridge High School.

The first peace room is part of a larger district project with 14 additional rooms coming to campuses later this year.

District officials said the peace rooms will give students a space to work through conflicts and repair relationships in a group setting.

“Peace rooms are a preventative and restorative approach to student support that foster healthy relationships and build critical skills for student success,” the district said in a news release.

SAISD said it has committed $2 million towards the peace rooms project. According to the district, a federal grant worth $200,000 was provided through Bexar County.

Officials said aditional funds were provided by the Carol Lee Jones Educational and Cultural Fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation.

