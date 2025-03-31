Surprise Travis Scott, Sheck Wes pop-up announced this weekend at San Antonio nightclub

FILE - Travis Scott arrives at GQ's Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A surprise pop-up featuring rappers Travis Scott and Sheck Wes is scheduled for this Sunday at San Antonio nightclub 1902, the club announced Monday.

Located at 1174 E. Commerce St., the nightclub is offering general admission tickets for $74.95 with a service fee of $11.23.

The event is only for age 21 and up. Doors will open at 9 p.m.

Bottle service and VIP sections can be reserved by calling 210-639-2208.

The surprise event comes as San Antonio prepares to host the NCAA Final Four games this weekend.

