How to file an insurance claim if you were affected by hail damage

SAN ANTONIO – Some residents may have to call their insurance companies to report damage after hail stormed through parts of San Antonio on Monday afternoon, with some areas getting hit with hail the size of tennis and golf balls.

The easiest way to file an insurance claim is online, or through a company’s mobile app if available, according to Rebekah Nelson, USAA’s catastrophe communications director.

“You’re going to need to probably set up a time to get your vehicle inspected to see what type of damage you have,” Nelson said.

Nelson recommended gathering evidence and receipts ahead of time to help file an insurance claim.

“Take pictures, and if you have to make temporary repairs for anything, your car or your home, keep those receipts,” Nelson said. “You can present those to your insurance company at a later time for consideration of reimbursement."

Nelson warned of contractors who ask for a large amount of money upfront and contractors whose bids are very low.

Make sure contractors are qualified, licensed and insured.

“If you’re getting an estimate that’s just too good to be true or they’re asking for a large sum of money upfront, those should be red flags,” Nelson said. “Really work with your insurance company, the Better Business Bureau and really even local authorities for recommendations on trusted contractors.”

In 2024, USAA received more than 60,000 hail damage claims. Nelson said, if possible, it’s important to take a few minutes to move vehicles indoors or under a roof.

“This is something that, if you are able to take a minute to prepare for, you really can save yourself the heartache of having to file a claim and go through the insurance process,” Nelson said.

