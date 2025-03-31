Skip to main content
Local News

KSAT Connect photos, videos show hail around San Antonio

Activity is expected to quiet down after sunset

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Hail in San Antonio on Monday, March 31, 2025. (KSAT CONNECT)

SAN ANTONIO – People across west Bexar County and San Antonio are experiencing storms during the Monday evening commute, including golf ball-size hail.

KSAT meteorologist Adam Caskey said the storm was moving east along Highway 90 as of 6 p.m.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected through sunset. Activity is expected to quiet down after that.

An active pattern through the week is giving San Antonio chances for rain — including storms that may impact the free Doechii and Pitbull concerts at Tower Park during the free March Madness Music Festival.

In the meantime, keep up with the KSAT Weather Authority for the latest forecast and check out some of the hail photos posted on KSAT Connect:

Hail in San Antonio on Monday, March 31, 2025. (KSAT CONNECT)
Hail in San Antonio on Monday, March 31, 2025. (KSAT CONNECT)


Hail in San Antonio on Monday, March 31, 2025. (KSAT CONNECT)


Hail in San Antonio on Monday, March 31, 2025. (KSAT CONNECT)


Hail in San Antonio on Monday, March 31, 2025. (KSAT CONNECT)


Hail in San Antonio on Monday, March 31, 2025. (KSAT CONNECT)


Hail in San Antonio on Monday, March 31, 2025. (KSAT CONNECT)

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

