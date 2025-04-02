1 detained, another person fled traffic stop near St. Mary’s University, police say

At least two people were detained after an incident at St. Mary’s University, a campus spokesperson told KSAT on Wednesday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person was detained after an incident at St. Mary’s University, a campus spokesperson told KSAT on Wednesday afternoon.

San Antonio police said that the incident originated as a traffic stop in the 3400 block of West Woodlawn Avenue, which is located just north of the university’s campus.

During the traffic stop, authorities said two people left the vehicle and fled on foot. One person remained in the vehicle, police said.

According to SAPD, both individuals who fled from the vehicle had handguns and ran towards the St. Mary’s University campus.

At this time, officers said they detained one of the individuals, but the other person is still on the run.

While SAPD also told KSAT that the campus is still an active scene, Wednesday’s incident was not an active shooter situation.

In its statement, the university is urging everyone on campus to remain alert until the incident is resolved.

St. Mary’s University sent the following statement to KSAT on Wednesday afternoon:

“Law enforcement, in cooperation with University Police, has apprehended individuals who came onto campus. You will continue to notice a heavier police presence in the area and on campus to ensure the safety of our community. Continue to remain alert until the situation is fully resolved.”

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

