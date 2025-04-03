Man sentenced to 99 years in prison after he pled guilty in 2023 Northeast Side car wash murder

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man charged in a 2023 murder at a Northeast Side car wash received his prison sentence on Wednesday.

A Bexar County jury agreed to send Eason Rodriguez Luna to 99 years in prison.

Recommended Videos

Luna, who pled guilty on Monday as his trial was set to begin, was previously accused of fatally shooting Jorge Santos Morales, 25, in the 1200 block of Northeast Loop 410.

Police said Luna and Morales were in a vehicle going through the car wash when something transpired that led to the shooting.

Luna shot the victim once before coming out of the car wash and flagging down bystanders, SAPD said.

Luna told police that the shooting was an act of self-defense.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: