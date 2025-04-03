Skip to main content
Clear icon
83º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man sentenced to 99 years in prison after he pled guilty in 2023 Northeast Side car wash murder

Eason Rodriguez Luna was sentenced on Wednesday

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: Courts, Crime, Bexar County, Northeast Side
Booking photo for Eason Rodriguez Luna (Bexar County Jail)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man charged in a 2023 murder at a Northeast Side car wash received his prison sentence on Wednesday.

A Bexar County jury agreed to send Eason Rodriguez Luna to 99 years in prison.

Recommended Videos

Luna, who pled guilty on Monday as his trial was set to begin, was previously accused of fatally shooting Jorge Santos Morales, 25, in the 1200 block of Northeast Loop 410.

Police said Luna and Morales were in a vehicle going through the car wash when something transpired that led to the shooting.

Luna shot the victim once before coming out of the car wash and flagging down bystanders, SAPD said.

Luna told police that the shooting was an act of self-defense.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Erica Hernandez headshot

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Nate Kotisso headshot

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS