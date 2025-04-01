Man charged in 2023 car wash murder pleads guilty before trial begins

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man charged in a 2023 murder at a Northeast Side car wash pled guilty on Monday as his trial was set to begin.

Eason Rodriguez Luna was previously accused of fatally shooting Jorge Santos Morales, 25, in the 1200 block of NE Loop 410.

Police said Luna and Morales were together in a vehicle going through the car wash when something transpired that led to the shooting.

Luna shot the victim once before coming out of the car wash and flagging down bystanders, SAPD said. He claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense, according to police.

In court on Tuesday, the punishment phase in this case will begin. A jury will deliberate a sentence after hearing all the evidence in the case.

Rodriguez Luna is facing up to life in prison.