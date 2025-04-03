San Antonio resident claims $1 million Powerball prize

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident has claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million from the drawing held on Jan. 25.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gasgo Markets Inc., located at 13041 State Highway 16 N. in Helotes.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn: 8, 15, 17, 53, and 66. However, it did not match the red Powerball number, which was 14.

In addition to the second-tier prize, the ticket holder also won $4 on the same ticket.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The jackpot is worth $47 million.

