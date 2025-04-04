City of San Antonio conducts homeless camp sweeps ahead of Final Four

With thousands of visitors set to visit San Antonio for the Final Four, the City of San Antonio said it focused its homeless camp sweeps in the downtown area.

Since last week, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Human Services said they have conducted 40 sweeps.

Recommended Videos

Most were in the downtown ahead of the Final Four activities, a spokesperson confirmed.

“All abatements include outreach to the unsheltered at the encampment site prior to the actual abatement,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Throughout the Final Four weekend, the city said Corazon San Antonio and Christian Assistance Ministries will extend transportation and host meals and livestreams for the community.

Since 2024, crews have conducted 652 abatements — the majority of which happened in District 1, which includes downtown.

Read also: