City approves next step in proposed downtown ballpark for San Antonio Missions

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council approved the creation of a new development district on Thursday that would own and operate a new downtown baseball stadium for the Missions.

The San Pedro Creek Development Authority will be a joint effort of the City of San Antonio, Bexar County and the developer, Weston Urban.

The city says the Authority’s Board of Directors would include the mayor, the city manager and the city’s chief financial officer.

The city approved a memorandum of understanding in September 2024 with Bexar County and Weston Urban to move forward on the project.

The proposed $160 million stadium would sit in downtown San Antonio along a stretch of the San Pedro Creek near Fox Tech High School.

The plan also includes the development of hotels and apartments around the park that would generate an anticipated $1 billion in tax revenue. The ballpark is slated to be completed in time for opening day in 2028.