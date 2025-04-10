Skip to main content
City approves next step in proposed downtown ballpark for San Antonio Missions

The proposed $160 million stadium would sit along a stretch of the San Pedro Creek

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Tags: San Antonio Missions, Baseball, City Council

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council approved the creation of a new development district on Thursday that would own and operate a new downtown baseball stadium for the Missions.

The San Pedro Creek Development Authority will be a joint effort of the City of San Antonio, Bexar County and the developer, Weston Urban.

The city says the Authority’s Board of Directors would include the mayor, the city manager and the city’s chief financial officer.

The city approved a memorandum of understanding in September 2024 with Bexar County and Weston Urban to move forward on the project.

The proposed $160 million stadium would sit in downtown San Antonio along a stretch of the San Pedro Creek near Fox Tech High School.

The plan also includes the development of hotels and apartments around the park that would generate an anticipated $1 billion in tax revenue. The ballpark is slated to be completed in time for opening day in 2028.

About the Authors
Sean Talbot

Sean Talbot is Manager of Content and Coverage at KSAT. He formerly served as the Assistant News Director and Assignments Manager. He joined KSAT in 2001. He graduated from Texas State with a degree in Mass Communication with a minor in Political Science. When he's not working, he's at home with his wife Lomisa and their daughters Grace and Sydney.

Garrett Brnger

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

