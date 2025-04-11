4G Reyes Farms in Poteet continues four-generation legacy of strawberry farming

POTEET, Texas – Strawberries are the pride of 4G Reyes Farms in Poteet.

Joel Garcia said his family has been farming for four generations and entered the strawberry business in the 1970s.

“When my uncles got back from Vietnam, the Strawberry Festival was a big thing,” Garcia said. “Everyone was supportive of it. They were looking for more farmers, and then my grandfather soon followed. And they all produce strawberries from the 70s until now.”

The Riojas family originally owned the farm and operated it for more than 150 years.

The farm is part of the Poteet Strawberry Festival growers’ competition. In 2024, the farm was named Grand Champion Strawberry Entry.

The farm has over 73,000 strawberry plants on seven acres of land. The season lasts for approximately 12 to 15 weeks.

Garcia said the festival is a time to show off the farming roots and hopes to inspire the next generation of strawberry farmers in his children.

“Here, because of the connection to the festival and all that’s created, there’s (sic) lots of entities that have continued to operate maybe at a smaller scale,” Garcia said. “But they are still linked to growing the Poteet strawberries.”

