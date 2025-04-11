Eek! Stay away from these dangerous critters in San Antonio and South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – During the spring and summer, you may start to see a lot of animals, insects, and reptiles out and about.

There are some, more so than others, you want to stay away from because they can be dangerous and or even deadly.

Recommended Videos

>> Share your critter pics on KSAT Connect

Here’s a list of some of the dangerous critters that can be found in South Texas:

Feral Hogs

They can be found all over the state and can weigh anywhere from 100 to over 400 pounds.

Between 1982 and 2016, the wild pig population in the United States grew from 2.4 million to approximately 6.9 million, with Texas accounting for an estimated 2.6 million of these pigs, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

While there aren’t many reported attacks on humans, their sharp tusks and quick speed can cause serious injury.

>> VIDEO: Wild hogs inflict damage on far West Side neighborhood

Snakes

South Texas is home to many different species of snakes, but three of them can be deadly: water moccasins, coral snakes, and rattlesnakes.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, on average, 1 to 2 people in Texas die each year from venomous snake bites, but roughly half of all venomous snake bites are “dry,” which means they don’t inject the venom into their victim.

If you are bitten by a venomous snake:

Stay calm

Remove jewelry or constricting clothing before swelling begins

Lift the bitten limb so it’s level with the heart

Limit movement

Gently wash the bite with soap and water

Call 911 to seek medical attention

What NOT to do if you are bitten by a venomous snake:

Do NOT attempt to suck the venom from the wound

Make cuts over the snake bite

Apply a tourniquet

Apply a cold pack

Take a pain reliever or other medications, or drink alcoholic beverages

>> Seeing more snakes around town, or at the River Walk? TPWD says it’s no surprise 🐍

Coral snake, rattlesnake and water moccasin (ksat)

Flannel Moth

This is best known as the stinging caterpillar and is also known as the puss moth caterpillar or an asp. They can be found on trees and shrubbery around homes and other buildings or in parks.

These caterpillars can cause a severe sting when they rub up against or are pressed against the skin.

Their hair is venomous and causes a severe burning sensation and rash. Other symptoms, according to the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, are headaches, vomiting, and sometimes respiratory stress.

The pain usually goes away in about an hour. If you get stung, apply an ice pack and take an oral antihistamine.

>> These hairy caterpillars in San Antonio are cute, but don’t touch

No description found

Spiders

All spider bites can be painful, but very few are as dangerous as the bite from a black widow or brown recluse, which are found in Texas. Both can be found indoors and outdoors.

Antivenom is generally not prescribed for black widow bites, and there is no effective antivenom for a brown recluse bite.

All spider bites should be washed with soap and water, and an ice pack can be applied to alleviate pain and swelling.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, first aid is of limited help, so you will need to contact the Texas Poison Control Network at 1-800-POISON or your doctor.

>> Are you seeing more tarantulas? Here’s why

Black widow and brown recluse spiders (ksat)

Brain-eating amoebas

You can’t see it, but it lives in freshwater throughout the state. The infection is rare but almost always leads to death, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

This single-celled organism lurks in warm water and enters your body through your nose.

Amebic meningitis is caused by Naegleria fowleri, a free-living amoeba that lives in warm freshwater and soil, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can also live in swimming pools or splash pads that aren’t properly maintained or chlorinated.

From 1962 to 2023, the United States documented 164 cases of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), with only four survivors, according to the CDC.

It does not live in salt water. Due to the climate, the amoeba is most likely found in Texas and Florida.

>> Swimmer dies from rare amoeba at Lake Lyndon B. Johnson, officials say

A Texas girl has died after battling a brain-eating amoeba for more than a week, according to her family and school.

Flesh-eating bacteria

This is another unseen danger and it lurks in oceans. Also called vibrio, it can get under your skin through wounds like cuts or scrapes, and then it spreads to the soft tissue of your body.

Symptoms include painful swelling, blisters, ulcers, vomiting, and fever.

According to the CDC, there have been an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths annually in the U.S. If it’s not treated within 72 hours, there is a likelihood of death.

>> Texas man’s death linked to eating raw oysters; health officials warn of fatal bacteria infections

No description found

Kissing Bugs

These nocturnal bugs are most often seen during warmer months in woodpiles, cracks, decks, under tree bark, and in outdoor sheds.

There are 11 different species of these bugs and they can pass on Chagas disease with their bite.

According to Texas A&M Agriculture and Life Sciences department, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona have the most different species and findings of kissing bugs

There are an estimated 300,000 to over 1 million human cases of Chagas disease, with particular concern for those living in the US/Mexico border.

There are two phases of Chagas disease when a human gets it: acute and chronic. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, body aches, fever, rash, and vomiting. If you develop chronic Chagas disease, the symptoms are more severe, like heart failure and/or cardiac arrest.

>> San Antonio man says bite from kissing bug nearly killed his dog

Kissing bug compared to U.S. penny. (Photo courtesy of Texas A&M University Agriculture and Life Sciences).

Scorpions

They can be found all over the state and their stings are painful. The most common species you may see is the striped bark scorpion.

According to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, most people who are stung in the state only see moderate reactions with little effect on the nervous system.

Apply an ice pack to the affected area, and if swelling or pain persists, seek medical attention.

>> Scorpions, ants and cockroaches. Have you seen them in your home?

No description found

Centipedes

These creepy crawlers can be found in soil, under rocks or wood, and on piles of leaves. According to TPWD, they do not transmit disease, but their claws can inject poison.

Although most are small, they can grow over 9 inches. The bite isn’t typically dangerous or fatal, but it’s best to leave these centipedes alone.

>> Hill County couple shares video of giant redheaded centipede outside bedroom

No description found

Bees and Wasps

These can be found in a lot of places, and there are a lot of different species.

Their stings can be painful and not too dangerous unless you are allergic or have multiple stings. Some allergic reactions lead to difficulty breathing, severe swelling, vomiting, stomach cramps, fast heart rate, dizziness, confusion, drop in blood pressure, and difficulty swallowing.

No description found

Fire Ants

The red imported fire ant is usually medium-sized and red and black. This species is exotic and in many areas, has displaced other species of fire ants native to the state, according to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.

The fire ant reacts to motion; for instance, when you step on a pile and jerk away, it triggers them to sting. Only 1% of the population is hypersensitive to their venom, but some may experience anaphylactic shock if they are stung multiple times.

No description found

Ticks

They can be found throughout the state, and their bite doesn’t just affect pets but also humans. If you are bitten by a tick, you could be infected with a tick-borne illness.

The most common symptoms, according to the CDC, are fever, chills, aches and pains, and a rash. Severe infections can result in hospitalization, although they can be treated with antibiotics. There is also the possibility of tick paralysis, but it is considered rare and within 24 hours of the tick being removed, the paralysis typically subsides.

>> How to protect yourself from the Lone Star tick