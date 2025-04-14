Skip to main content
April Monterrosa of Live From the Southside discusses Fiesta, mayoral forum at Palo Alto College

Mayoral forum scheduled for Wednesday, April 16, at Palo Alto College

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – April Monterrosa, the founder and publisher of the popular magazine “Live From the Southside,” visited KSAT on Monday to discuss her newsletter and all the events taking place on the South, West and East Sides.

Monterrosa also talked about Fiesta fun and Wednesday’s Southside Mayoral Forum, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Palo Alto College Auditorium.

That forum will feature 12 mayoral candidates and be moderated by KSAT’s RJ Marquez.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

