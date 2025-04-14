April Monterrosa of Live From the Southside discusses Fiesta, mayoral forum at Palo Alto College

SAN ANTONIO – April Monterrosa, the founder and publisher of the popular magazine “Live From the Southside,” visited KSAT on Monday to discuss her newsletter and all the events taking place on the South, West and East Sides.

Monterrosa also talked about Fiesta fun and Wednesday’s Southside Mayoral Forum, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Palo Alto College Auditorium.

That forum will feature 12 mayoral candidates and be moderated by KSAT’s RJ Marquez.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local - and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.