Vigil, funeral service announced for US Navy veteran who died by suicide outside VA hospital

A vigil and funeral service have been announced for a U.S. Navy veteran who died by suicide outside the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital earlier this month.

SAN ANTONIO – A vigil and funeral service have been announced for a U.S. Navy veteran who died by suicide outside the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital last week.

Mark Miller, 54, died by suicide outside the front doors of the hospital on Monday, April 7.

Recommended Videos

Circle of Arms, an organization that aims to promote mental health awareness among veterans, women and minority communities, is hosting the candlelight vigil from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16.

The vigil will be held outside Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, 7400 Merton Minter, across from the parking lot for the main entrance.

A funeral service for Miller will take place at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, April 21, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, Pavilion 5.

Both events are open to the public. For more information on the vigil, email circleofarms19@gmail.com.

Miller and his father co-authored the book “Suicide Stalks the Sniper.” The novel, published in 2022, details Miller’s struggle with suicidal thoughts and his efforts to heal.

Miller’s father shared an emotional post on Facebook following his son’s death, saying, “I lay the blame for my son’s death on the VA system and the psychiatrist who drugged him instead of helping him.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Read also: