‘Fills my heart with pride’: New student-painted mural in Seguin honors veterans

Seguin High School art students, along with their teacher, created the design for the mural.

SEGUIN, Texas – At a time when local spring breakers may be out painting the town, some high school students in Seguin are fulfilling a promise to paint artwork on a building.

A total of eight students — members of the visual arts club at Seguin High School — took on the task along with their teacher, Patricia Bernaden.

Recommended Videos

The mural, painted on the side of the building facing a busy street, is part of a plan to make the American Legion post more inviting, according to Don Ingram. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

They began painting the wall Monday morning outside the building that houses American Legion, Post 245. Their goal is to have it completed by Friday.

Legionnaire Don Ingram said having a mural there has been a dream of the organization for years.

Ingram said he came up with the idea to ask up-and-coming artists, rather than professionals, to make it a reality.

“I just happened to find a hair-brained teacher who had the same vision as I did,” Ingram said. “(Bernaden) said, ‘Yeah, let’s do this!’”

Members of the post initially tried to carve out the idea for the painting, presenting those designs to the art club, Ingram said.

Ultimately, though, he said the decision was made to let the students have creative control, collectively.

“We came up with a list, and from that list we came up with pictures,” Bernaden said, describing the design process.

The students settled on a mural of six silhouettes, each representing branches of the U.S. military, amid a field of color with the Texas and U.S. flags flying over it.

“You see this explosion of color and it’s just mind-blowing,” Ingram said. “It fills my heart with pride, knowing all the students wanted to come out here and do this for the veterans.”

Bernaden said there was no hesitation among the young artists. She said they wanted to give back to those who have made sacrifices for the country.

Members of the community also seem to appreciate the students' efforts.

Members of the local community donated a lot of the supplies the students used, including this scissor lift. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ingram said several organizations donated the supplies the students are using, while others have shown support by honking their horns as they drive by.

A few people also stopped by in person Wednesday morning to admire the artwork and take pictures of it with their cell phones.

Read also: