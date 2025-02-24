New Victor Wembanyama mural goes up on North Side

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

SAN ANTONIO – For those missing Victor Wembanyama on a Spurs lineup this season, you can see him on a new mural up on the North Side.

Victor Wembanyama, who at just 21 years old has been a rising star in the NBA, was diagnosed with “deep vein thrombosis” in his right shoulder last Thursday, ending his season, according to the Spurs.

This was after he returned from the NBA All-Star weekend festivities in San Francisco.

Spurs fans, as well as NBA players and coaches, have wasted no time wishing him well in his recovery.

Wembanyama will be out for the rest of the season, but Gil’s Tire and Wheel, an automotive and tire shop located on the 6200 block of San Pedro, has a mural of the player for those who still want to get in the “Wemby spirit.”

Alan Calvo created the mural. His specialty is in showcasing Indigenous culture. Calvo said he wants to help build a more sustainable San Antonio with eco-friendly skyscrapers.

According to the City of San Antonio’s Arts and Culture page, he aims to educate the community with vibrant colors and historical references through mediums such as acrylic paints and concrete.

Gil’s Tire and Wheel posted the finished mural on their Facebook in November last year, tagging Calvo in the post.

This is not the only mural Wembanyama fans can visit.

Here are some others around the Alamo City: