Local News

Spurs fans support team, worry over future after Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury

The San Antonio Spurs took home their first win Thursday evening after Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Rick Medina, Video Editor

Victor Wembanyama, NBA, San Antonio, Spurs

SAN ANTONIOVictor Wembanyama is out for the remainder of the San Antonio Spurs basketball season following a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis.

Despite his being off the court, the Spurs notched a surprise win Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns in Austin, Texas.

Several San Antonio Spurs fans are wishing Wembanyama a speedy recovery. However, they’re also worried about what his absence means for the team’s season.

“If you’re a Spurs fan, you’re dedicated to the Spurs,” fan Andrew Neel said. “We all love them whether they win or lose.”

“It was like a punch to the gut,” fan Mark Wolf said. “You want to go see the superstar, and (he’s) out for the season.”

Missing out on the 7-foot-3 superstar fans were hoping to see is difficult, especially as an opportunity for Wembanyama to win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year was a possibility.

“It’s a shame that Wemby (Wembanyama) went down,” Neel said.

These fans told KSAT they will continue to go to Spurs games this season, but a sixth NBA title appears to be a goal they hope is achieved in the not-too-distant future.

“You can’t win the championship without (the) big man,” Spurs fan Derek Ferrell said. “You just can’t.”

The Spurs return to the floor at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Detroit Pistons at the Moody Center in downtown Austin.

About the Authors
Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

Sal Salazar headshot

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

