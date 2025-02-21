Spurs fans support team, worry over future after Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama is out for the remainder of the San Antonio Spurs basketball season following a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis.

Despite his being off the court, the Spurs notched a surprise win Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns in Austin, Texas.

Several San Antonio Spurs fans are wishing Wembanyama a speedy recovery. However, they’re also worried about what his absence means for the team’s season.

“If you’re a Spurs fan, you’re dedicated to the Spurs,” fan Andrew Neel said. “We all love them whether they win or lose.”

“It was like a punch to the gut,” fan Mark Wolf said. “You want to go see the superstar, and (he’s) out for the season.”

Missing out on the 7-foot-3 superstar fans were hoping to see is difficult, especially as an opportunity for Wembanyama to win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year was a possibility.

“It’s a shame that Wemby (Wembanyama) went down,” Neel said.

These fans told KSAT they will continue to go to Spurs games this season, but a sixth NBA title appears to be a goal they hope is achieved in the not-too-distant future.

“You can’t win the championship without (the) big man,” Spurs fan Derek Ferrell said. “You just can’t.”

The Spurs return to the floor at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Detroit Pistons at the Moody Center in downtown Austin.

