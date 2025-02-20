‘Broke my heart’: Spurs fans react to Victor Wembanyama season-ending injury news

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

SAN ANTONIO – After the San Antonio Spurs announced Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury on Thursday, Spurs fans did not waste time reacting to the news.

Wembanyama was officially diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The Spurs said they discovered his condition after he returned from NBA All-Star weekend festivities in San Francisco earlier this week.

Number one priority for the Spurs is to ensure Wemby gets better. I trust the medical team to give him the utmost care. Just feel for the kid… — Polka Dot Pancho 🍓 (@fjsosa3) February 20, 2025

Kudos to the Spurs front office and medical staff to keep a close eye on his energy during All Star weekend.



This led to them to want to do extensive testing on Vic.



Glad they found it before it could have been a lot worse. — Eric Salinas (@EricSal_7) February 20, 2025

Some fans expressed their sympathies to Wembanyama because his season is ending with a scoring average of 24.3 points per game, 11.0 rebounds and an NBA-best 3.8 blocks per game in just 46 games.

According to NBA rules, players can be eligible for end-of-season awards if they play in at least 65 regular season games.

Wemby being out for the season is so crazy because he is gonna miss out in MY opinion a second potential DPOY and the first one he was for sure locked for — 🇮🇹 (@OfficialEvanAZ2) February 20, 2025

According to ESPN NBA insider Shama Charania, Wembanyama’s shoulder injury is in the “form of a blood clot.”

Victor Wembanyama has a form of a blood clot in the right shoulder. He is out for the season. The Spurs believe this is an isolated condition. https://t.co/AEP8Way0Zb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2025

Wembanyama’s reported “blood clot” reminded some fans of how former NBA All-Star and Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Chris Bosh’s career ended.

Bosh was forced to retire from basketball at age 31 due to multiple blood clots.

Blood clots are no joke. I hope Victor Wembanyama has a speedy recovery truly. That news broke my heart — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) February 20, 2025

every time i hear “blood clots” i think of Chris Bosh and how it forced him to end his career



prayers up to Wemby man hopefully he comes back stronger 🙏🏾❤️ — A ✩ (@adryanashton) February 20, 2025

The Spurs' newest TV voice Jacob Tobey also shared his well wishes to Wembanyama on Thursday afternoon.

“Tough news today. Wemby’s health is the #1 priority. Can’t wait to see him bounce back from this!” Tobey posted to X, the app formerly known as Twitter.

Tough news today. Wemby’s health is the #1 priority. Can’t wait to see him bounce back from this!



It was an amazing 46 games: 50-point night, 5-by-5 game, 10 blocks game, one legged shots, thunderous dunks, a France homecoming. So many amazing moments.



Get well soon, Wemby 🙏 — Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) February 20, 2025

