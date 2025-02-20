Skip to main content
BREAKING NEWS

Local News

‘Broke my heart’: Spurs fans react to Victor Wembanyama season-ending injury news

The 21-year-old will be out for the season due to a right-shoulder injury

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Spurs, NBA, Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio, Injury
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – After the San Antonio Spurs announced Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury on Thursday, Spurs fans did not waste time reacting to the news.

Wembanyama was officially diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The Spurs said they discovered his condition after he returned from NBA All-Star weekend festivities in San Francisco earlier this week.

Some fans expressed their sympathies to Wembanyama because his season is ending with a scoring average of 24.3 points per game, 11.0 rebounds and an NBA-best 3.8 blocks per game in just 46 games.

According to NBA rules, players can be eligible for end-of-season awards if they play in at least 65 regular season games.

According to ESPN NBA insider Shama Charania, Wembanyama’s shoulder injury is in the “form of a blood clot.”

Wembanyama’s reported “blood clot” reminded some fans of how former NBA All-Star and Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Chris Bosh’s career ended.

Bosh was forced to retire from basketball at age 31 due to multiple blood clots.

The Spurs' newest TV voice Jacob Tobey also shared his well wishes to Wembanyama on Thursday afternoon.

“Tough news today. Wemby’s health is the #1 priority. Can’t wait to see him bounce back from this!” Tobey posted to X, the app formerly known as Twitter.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

