Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama spotted shopping at Northwest Side antique store

SAN ANTONIO – Shoppers at a Northwest Side antique store spotted San Antonio Spurs' star Victor Wembanyama shopping on Saturday, according to a social media post.

The 21-year-old player was shopping at Ironside Antiques Mall, located at 10211 Ironside Dr.

Ironside Antiques Mall took the news to its Facebook account and said, “Even the cold weather couldn’t keep Wemby away.”

The owner of the antique store told KSAT she was unsure what Wembanyama bought. However, they said they were “excited to see Wemby shopping” and seeing him support small businesses.

On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs announced that Wembanyama will miss the rest of the 2024-25 regular season.

The team said this was due to his deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in his right shoulder.

The Spurs said they discovered his condition after he returned from NBA All-Star weekend festivities in San Francisco last weekend.

Since then, several fans extended their wishes for the player’s speedy recovery.

