Conservation Society of San Antonio appeals court decision blocking lawsuit over ITC demolition

SAN ANTONIO – As the demolition of the Institute of Texan Cultures continues, the Conservation Society of San Antonio filed an appeal on Wednesday against the district court’s decision to block the University of Texas at San Antonio and the City of San Antonio from being sued, according to a press release.

The Conservation Society filed a lawsuit on April 2 against UTSA and the city. The society argues that the city improperly used UTSA as a proxy to get the demolition permit and that plans proceeded without a required federal review process.

On April 8, demolition work continued on the building despite the legal challenge.

On Monday, a district court judge granted a “Pleas to the Jurisdiction” for the city and UTSA, which prevents them from being sued due to sovereign immunity and the district court’s lack of jurisdiction, according to a statement from the society.

The site sits in the path of city plans for a multi-billion-dollar sports and entertainment district at Hemisfair. The society has argued that the building could be part of the larger Project Marvel talks.

Although UTSA said the crew on the site was only in the “remediation phase,” the society said that permanent structural damage is being done to the building.

“We have filed a notice of an appeal to the 15th Court of Appeals as we continue to try to make our voice heard,” said President of the Conversation Society Lewis Vetter. “We are asking the 15th Court of Appeals to allow us to show evidence demonstrating that UTSA and COSA did not follow the law regarding this demolition.”

Vetter believes the ITC building could be used for other purposes if it remained intact, such as a practice area for the Spurs or adapted for culinary or hospitality purposes.

“The building is eligible for investment tax credits thanks to its listing on the National Register of Historic Places and as a State Antiquities Landmarks,” Vetter said. “You would think a developer would want that equity, especially if public financing is limited.”

Vetter previously said there’s “so much history tied to” the building, and it is the only downtown landmark designed by a Mexican American architect.

“The conservation society is not just concerned about buildings, but it’s the culture, the place, the people, landmarks, parks themselves,” he said. “These are all what describe San Antonio.”

UTSA received the OK from the state to demolish the building last December.