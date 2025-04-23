Free film town hall at Hardberger Park will tackle incentives, legislation involvement

SAN ANTONIO – As conversations in the Texas Legislature continue about padding the state’s existing film incentives package, discussions at the local level are hitting the road.

The San Antonio Film Commission and the Texas Media Production Alliance (TXMPA), a statewide nonprofit, are hosting a “road show” information session on the proposed legislation at a town hall meeting next week.

The free event will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29, at Hardberger Park’s Urban Ecology Center.

TXMPA will have a presentation, followed by a Q&A, on how the public can get involved in active legislation efforts.

Senate Bill 22 is the legislation in question. Inked as one of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s priority bills early in the session, the proposed bill moved to the House after passing in the Senate this month.

The legislation, and its companion, House Bill 4568, propose “an expanded Moving Image Industry Incentive Program (TMIIIP), with more robust funding, a multi-year funding source and improved mechanisms for accountability and access, according to TXMPA executive director Fred Poston.

The proposed legislation is meant to compete with states that have, thus far, outpaced Texas in bringing and retaining productions.

‘A real turning point’

TXMPA is one of many advocacy groups calling on lawmakers in Austin to consider investment in the state’s film industry, and they say it is working.

“This year’s legislation marks a real turning point—not just in terms of policy, but in the leadership behind it,“ Poston said in an email to KSAT. ”For the first time, this effort is being led from the highest levels of our state government, and that makes a significant difference."

Poston said lawmakers have grown more aware of the economic impacts of the industry’s growth, not only in major cities but also in rural communities.

“There’s growing recognition that this industry doesn’t just happen in big cities—it brings jobs to small towns and rural communities, and that’s an important part of why this legislation addresses that and has broader support than ever before," Poston said.

Local impacts, talent retention

Filmmakers in San Antonio could benefit from the opportunities that would be granted if the bill passes.

“If this legislation passes, the most immediate impact for local filmmakers and new graduates is opportunity—more projects staying in Texas means more jobs, more internships, and more reasons to build your career right here at home," Poston said.

Retention is a topic of concern, especially for graduates from film schools in Texas, such as those at Texas State University and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“Once the industry is further established at scale and profitable, private industry will be better positioned to support local filmmakers with infrastructure, funding, and collaborations,” Poston said.

At the end of the day, Poston believes industry sustainability is a critical aspect for the legislation going forward.

“This legislation helps make Texas a place where you can not only break into the industry, but stay, grow, and thrive in it,” he said. “That’s the kind of long-term investment our workforce deserves.”