Local News

SAPD officer hospitalized after patrol car rear-ended during Wednesday morning storms

Officer’s taken to hospital with minor injuries

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, San Antonio
A San Antonio police officer was hospitalized after his patrol car was hit from behind during a bout of heavy rain Wednesday morning, according to an SAPD preliminary report. The crash happened at 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Wurzbach Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was hospitalized after his patrol car was hit from behind during a bout of heavy rain Wednesday morning, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

The crash happened at 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Wurzbach Road.

The officer was dispatched to clear debris from the road when his patrol car was struck from behind by a commercial truck, police said.

The officer’s emergency lights were on, but police said visibility was poor due to heavy rain.

SAPD said the officer was taken to the hospital with “what is at this time believed to be minor injuries,” according to the report. The patrol car sustained significant damage.

The driver of the commercial truck was not injured.

