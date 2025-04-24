Bill proposes unified start date for most public schools across Texas

Nimitz Middle School students gather in the hallway outside of a classroom in Odessa on Sept. 13, 2023.

AUSTIN – A proposal making its way through the Texas Legislature could require most public schools to start each school year on the same day.

State Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, filed Senate Bill 2928 last month and presented it to the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday. The bill was left pending by the committee, meaning that it needs to pick up steam quickly for a chance at becoming law before the end of the session next month.

Recommended Videos

Several San Antonio business representatives testified in support.

The bill would require the vast majority of school districts to begin classes on the third Wednesday in August.

The requirement would apply to school districts designated as Districts of Innovation, which is more than 90% of districts in Texas.

KSAT checked this list of current innovation districts and most, if not all, of the districts in San Antonio and our surrounding area on the list.

Innovation districts San Antonio/surrounding area:

Alamo Heights ISD

Bandera ISD

Blanco ISD

Boerne ISD

Comal ISD

Cotulla ISD

Devine ISD

Eagle Pass ISD

East Central ISD

Edgewood ISD

Floresville ISD

Fort Sam Houston ISD

Fredericksburg ISD

Goliad ISD

Gonzales ISD

Harlandale ISD

Hondo ISD

Judson ISD

Karnes City ISD

Kerrville ISD

La Pryor ISD

La Verina ISD

Lackland ISD

Laredo ISD

Lytle ISD

Medina ISD

Medina Valley ISD

Natalia ISD

Navarro ISD

New Braunfels ISD

Nixon-Smiley CISD

North East ISD

Northside ISD

Poteet ISD

Poth ISD

Randolph Field ISD

Sabinal ISD

San Antonio ISD

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD

Seguin ISD

Shiner ISD

South San Antonio ISD

Southside ISD

Southwest ISD

Uvalde CISD

Yoakum ISD

Creighton told committee members he filed the bill because the state loses an estimated $1 billion every week school is in session in August. A unified school start date would help the state save money, encourage teacher pay raises and help teachers fund instructional items, he said.

“Senate Bill 2928 offers supports for students’ development beyond the classroom,” Creighton said. “Small businesses often employ high school students during the summer, giving them valuable workforce experience that enhances both academic growth and career readiness. Parents, teachers and businesses all benefit from a more consistent and reliable school calendar.”

Charter schools would not be impacted by the bill.

Businesses supporting SB 2928

Several San Antonio-area businesses testified in favor of SB 2928 because it would allow them to plan better and potentially generate more tourism revenue.

Texas Travel Alliance

“An earlier school start date is particularly impactful to [small and large] businesses in Texas, with, as the chairman mentioned, over a billion dollars in lost economic activity for every week we’re starting earlier in August and almost 7500 jobs lost as well,” Texas Travel Alliance President Erica Boyd said. “This significant economic loss underscores the importance of policies that support the travel and tourism industry and its contributions to our state economy.”

Visit San Antonio

“SB 2928 helps cities like San Antonio plan, market and deliver meaningful summer experiences,” Visit San Antonio Director Justin Munoz said. “This keeps Texas competitive with other states that preserve a full summer season.”

San Antonio Zoo

”As a member of both of the formal and informal Texas education, we see and understand the importance of a program learning environment,“ San Antonio Zoo CEO and Deputy Director Jesse Vargas said.

Landry’s Inc.

“The August time frame, as mentioned previously, is very crucial, not only to the revenue stream that many of us have spoken about, but also to those employees that we represent. That time of the year tends to get shorter and shorter and their ability to make income is definitely affected in a negative manner,” said Carlton Quick, Director for Landry’s, which oversees the Tower of the Americas.

The full state Senate committee meeting can be seen here.

More recent Texas Legislature coverage on KSAT: