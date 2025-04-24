Skip to main content
San Antonio man sentenced to 25 years for possession of child pornography

David Nazzaro, 42, was originally arrested in 2023 and was already registered as a lifetime sex offender from a previous conviction

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Bexar County, San Antonio, Crime

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday for possessing explicit content of children.

According to an affidavit, David Nazzaro, 42, was originally arrested in January 2023 when authorities found multiple devices in his home containing pornography of children under the age of five.

The affidavit added Nazzaro was previously convicted on the federal level in 2016 for possessing explicit content, which registered him as a lifetime sex offender.

He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to his charge in March, two years later.

Nazzaro was facing up to 30 years behind bars but was ultimately handed a 25-year sentence. The sentencing took place in the 227th District Court.

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

