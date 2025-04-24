San Antonio man sentenced to 25 years for possession of child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday for possessing explicit content of children.

According to an affidavit, David Nazzaro, 42, was originally arrested in January 2023 when authorities found multiple devices in his home containing pornography of children under the age of five.

The affidavit added Nazzaro was previously convicted on the federal level in 2016 for possessing explicit content, which registered him as a lifetime sex offender.

He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to his charge in March, two years later.

Nazzaro was facing up to 30 years behind bars but was ultimately handed a 25-year sentence. The sentencing took place in the 227th District Court.

