Von Ormy tax preparer sentenced to 2 years in prison for filing false tax returns, DOJ says

Sandy Gonzalez, 44, operated two tax preparation services from 2018-2021 in San Antonio

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Von Ormy, DOJ, San Antonio, Crime, Courts
Sandy Gonzalez, 44, was sentenced to two years in prison. (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A Von Ormy woman was sentenced to two years in prison for knowingly submitting false tax returns for clients, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Sandy Gonzalez, 44, operated SV Tax and JNC Tax Professionals in San Antonio between January 2018 and April 2021. According to the DOJ, Gonzalez filed tax returns that reduced the amount of her clients’ reportable income by deducting losses for businesses that were either inflated or did not exist.

Gonzalez submitted these forms to the IRS, which reduced her clients’ tax burden and increased their tax refund, the DOJ said.

Gonzalez was indicted for 10 counts on April 3, 2024, and pleaded guilty to a count of assisting the filing of a false tax return in December 2024, the DOJ said.

She was sentenced in a federal court in San Antonio and was ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution, according to the release.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

