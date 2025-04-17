From capital murder to 35 years: San Antonio teen takes plea in fatal robbery

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old charged in connection with a deadly robbery and shooting during a gun sale accepted a plea deal that significantly reduces the original charge against him.

James Jose Garcia, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was initially charged with capital murder in the death of 36-year-old Steven Gagne.

Garcia appeared in the 437th District Court on Thursday where prosecutors announced the plea agreement.

The case stems from a March 31, 2024, incident in the 100 block of Chaucer Avenue on the city’s South Side. According to San Antonio police, Gagne arranged to sell a gun but was instead met by a group of teens who allegedly robbed him and shot him multiple times.

Garcia was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with capital murder. In court, prosecutors told the judge they would proceed with a lesser charge of first-degree murder as part of the plea deal.

The terms of the agreement call for Garcia to be sentenced to 35 years in prison. However, formal sentencing has been delayed until next week so that Gagne’s family can be present and deliver their victim impact statements.

There is also a co-defendant in the case.

David Francisco Rebelo-Garcia was originally charged with capital murder. His charge has since been reduced to aggravated robbery.

Rebelo-Garcia is scheduled to appear in court next month.

