San Antonio teen charged with capital murder denied bond reduction

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old San Antonio man charged with capital murder appeared Wednesday in court where his defense attorney requested a reduction of his $300,000 bond.

James Garcia is accused of fatally shooting and robbing a man who was selling a gun to him.

The incident occurred earlier this year when Garcia, along with another teen, David Francisco Rebelo-Garcia, allegedly planned to rob Steven Gagne.

David Francisco Rebelo-Garcia is charged with capital murder. (Bexar County Jail)

The teens met Gagne on March 30 in the 100 block of Chaucer Avenue on the city’s South Side.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Garcia and Rebelo-Garcia conspired to steal a gun from Gagne that he had offered to sell.

During the transaction, Gagne presented the suspects a box with a firearm inside, Garcia later told police.

One suspect then took the gun from Gagne, who drew a firearm from his holster, the affidavit states. Gunfire was exchanged and Gagne was shot multiple times.

First responders arrived to find Gagne in the street. Gagne told first responders he was selling a gun before he was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Garcia and his alleged accomplice, Rebelo-Garcia, were both arrested in May.

During the court proceedings, Garcia’s defense attorney, Suzanne Kramer, argued that her client had a strong support system.

However, the prosecution highlighted that, despite this being Garcia’s first offense as an adult, he had previous charges as a juvenile.

The state presented the case as a premeditated and tragic event.

District Judge Joel Perez denied the request for bond reduction, keeping it at $300,000.

As of now, Garcia remains in jail.

Rebelo-Garica, was originally charged with capital murder, but has since been indicted for aggravated robbery.

The state has not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty against Garcia.