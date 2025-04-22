Brad Simpson expected in court Tuesday for hearing to potentially have indictment thrown out

SAN ANTONIO – Brad Simpson will return to court for a motion to quash his murder indictment on Tuesday.

Simpson has been in custody since Oct. 9, days after his wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson, disappeared from the couple’s Olmos Park home.

Even though Suzanne Simpson’s body has never been found, a Bexar County grand jury in early December indicted Brad Simpson on charges of murder, tampering with evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair and possessing prohibited weapons.

After hearing from both sides, Judge Joel Perez will decide whether the indictment will proceed or if it will be thrown out.

KSAT will livestream Simpson’s hearing when it begins at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday on KSAT.com, the free KSAT Plus streaming app and in this article. Delays are possible. If there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

If Perez decides to quash the indictment, it doesn’t mean that Simpson would no longer be charged with murder. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office could choose to reindict him.

Background

Suzanne Simpson, an Olmos Park mother of four, was last seen at a party at The Argyle on Oct. 6. However, it wasn’t until around 10 p.m. on Oct. 7 that Brad Simpson reported her missing.

Investigators said the couple was involved in a dispute with one another the night of Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance.

On Nov. 7, investigators charged Brad Simpson with the murder of his wife, Suzanne Simpson.

Brad Simpson’s business partner, James Cotter, has also been charged in connection with the case.

Cotter is accused of helping Brad Simpson hide an AK-47 that was illegally modified. Authorities said the firearm was modified into a “machine gun” that was not correctly registered.

Surveillance footage gathered by investigators showed Brad Simpson driving with three large trash bags, a heavy-duty trash can and a “large bulky item” wrapped in a blue tarp the day after her disappearance, an arrest warrant affidavit previously revealed.

Investigators told reporters in November that they believe Suzanne Simpson is dead and that her remains could be in the Bandera area, but they have not provided an update since that time.

Brad Simpson has shown “little emotion” about his wife’s disappearance and is not cooperating with investigators, law enforcement previously told KSAT.

