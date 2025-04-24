San Antonio woman sentenced to over 4 years in prison for cocaine trafficking, DOJ says

Gisselle Cabrera Rodriguez, 25, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was sentenced to four years and two months in prison for cocaine trafficking, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Gisselle Cabrera Rodriguez, 25, was pulled over by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 6, 2024, for committing multiple traffic violations, the DOJ said.

According to the DOJ, a search of her vehicle led deputies to find 1.2 kilograms (about 2.6 pounds) of cocaine in the front passenger compartment, along with two cell phones.

Rodriguez was arrested, and a federal search of her residence led to the discovery of an additional 2.3 kilograms (about 5 pounds) of packaged cocaine and $45,700 in cash, the release stated.

Rodriguez admitted to trafficking at least 5 kilograms (about 11 pounds) of cocaine per week in the five to six months before her arrest, the DOJ said.

According to authorities, the money found by investigators was determined to be proceeds from Rodriguez’s drug trafficking activity.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of a two-count indictment for the trafficking. In addition to her prison sentence, Rodriguez was ordered to forfeit the cash found in her residence, according to the DOJ.

