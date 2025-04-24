Unvaccinated person infected with measles highlights differing views on vaccines in Atascosa County

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Over a week after a person infected with measles entered a religious center, Atascosa County warned residents of a potential exposure.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that an unvaccinated resident who was in their infectious period attended an event at Shearit Yisrael Qahal Yehoshua on April 13.

Anyone present at the location between 6:30 p.m. and midnight may have been exposed to the virus, according to an Atascosa County news release.

Dr. Mandie Tibball Svatek with University Health and UT Health said there are three groups of people who are the most concerning when it comes to measles.

“Our biggest concern with measles is children that are young and older individuals and those that are immunosuppressed,” said Svatek.

Svatek said measles can appear similar to other viruses at first.

“But the further effects, noting the rash and the development of pneumonia and potentially encephalitis in those individuals that are higher risk, it becomes our major concern,” Svatek said.

While the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine provides substantial protection, Svatek said that breakthrough cases are possible.

>> Measles, rubella and chickenpox: The differences between the highly contagious viruses

“You have great immunity, up to 97%, but it’s not 100%,” Svatek said. “Just like many vaccines work, it can provide a good defense, meaning that it can prevent you from being hospitalized with diarrhea, pneumonia and encephalitis.”

A person shopping a few miles away from Shearit Yisrael Qahal Yehoshua who identified as Debbie said she relies on washing her hands.

“If somebody’s sick (and) you’re out in public, you come home, take a shower, get it off of you,” Debbie said.

Another woman named Maria was also shopping in the same location with her husband. The two have a different view on the vaccine.

“Of course we got vaccinated,” Maria said. “I think at our age, you know, we are both 81 and so it is scary.”

Atascosa County encouraged self-monitoring for the following symptoms:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Distinctive rash (multiple days after initial symptoms)

“We, as health care providers, want to provide the best resources to talk about the potential side effects and also about the positive effects of immunity,” Svatek said.

Anyone who suspects they have been exposed to measles is urged to contact their primary care provider.

“The best thing is to call your health care provider, because you don’t want to be going to a clinic or to a hospital and exposing other individuals,” Svatek said.

More measles coverage on KSAT.com: