Local News

San Antonio Brahmas VP talks about what you can expect at the Fiesta-themed season home opener

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Japhanie Gray, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: San Antonio Brahmas, Sports, Brahmas, Football, UFL

San Antonio Brahmas VP Evan Ashton stopped by GMSA+ to talk about the team’s season home opener, which will be full of Fiesta-themed fun.

The game against the Houston Roughnecks is at 2 p.m. this Sunday at the Alamodome.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

RJ Marquez headshot

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

Japhanie Gray headshot

Japhanie Gray is an anchor on Good Morning San Antonio and Good Morning San Antonio at 9 a.m. The award-winning journalist rejoined KSAT in August 2024 after previously working as a reporter on KSAT's Nightbeat from 2018 to 2021. She also highlights extraordinary stories in her series, What's Up South Texas.

