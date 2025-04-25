San Antonio Brahmas VP talks about what you can expect at the Fiesta-themed season home opener

San Antonio Brahmas VP Evan Ashton stopped by GMSA+ to talk about the team’s season home opener, which will be full of Fiesta-themed fun.

The game against the Houston Roughnecks is at 2 p.m. this Sunday at the Alamodome.

