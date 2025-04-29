SAISD mariachi students prepare to perform at Battle of Flowers Parade

SAN ANTONIO – More than 200 mariachi students from 18 middle schools, high schools and academies across the San Antonio Independent School District are gearing up to perform at the Battle of Flowers Parade.

Ranging from sixth to 12th grade, these talented young musicians come together to form the SAISD Mariachi Program. As they prepare for the big day, you can see the results of all their hard work and dedication.

“We’ve been doing this for 25 years already, but it’s a big undertaking—and it keeps getting bigger,” said John Nieto, Brackenridge High School’s mariachi director and SAISD’s lead mariachi instructor. “The first year was around 80 students; now we’re at over 200.”

While united under the SAISD banner, each student also represents their school. For many, the performance is not only about entertainment, but pride in their heritage and the joy of sharing traditional mariachi music with the community.

“It’s an honor. It’s honestly a lot of fun being able to represent my district and show off what I can do as a musician,” said Edison High School senior Tristan Garcia.

Jefferson High School senior Adriane Ramos, who said she has been playing mariachi music since she was 12 years old, called the experience deeply fulfilling.

“Mariachi is my life. I really love meeting people and playing with people — and this music really brings everybody together," said Ramos.

For some, this will be their first time performing in the Battle of Flowers Parade. Madai Vasquez, a sixth-grade student at Mark Twain Dual Language Academy, is one of the newcomers.

“I think it’s very nice being able to play and participate,” Vasquez said.

Raymond Nieto, mariachi director at Mark Twain Academy and a former Brackenridge High School performer from 2014 to 2018, knows firsthand the significance of this opportunity.

“I got to participate firsthand. And now to give them that opportunity, I think it’s amazing,” said Raymond Nieto.

This year’s parade holds even more meaning for the Nieto family. Raymond is preparing his students alongside his father, John Nieto, and his younger sister, a senior at Brackenridge, who will be playing in the parade for the very last time.

“That’s been an even bigger blessing—to see them every day,” said John Nieto.

“You’re part of something bigger than just your school,” said Raymond Nieto. “You’re part of something bigger than the district. It really is San Antonio.”