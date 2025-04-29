Texas bill proposes high-speed rail along I-35 corridor connecting major cities, including San Antonio

FILE - The Texas Capitol is viewed from its south side on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2005, in Austin, Texas. Financially embattled hospital operator Steward Health Care filed for bankrupcy protection early Monday, May 6, 2024, morning in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)

AUSTIN, Texas – A bill that would enable a high-speed rail connecting San Antonio to Austin and Dallas is now sitting in the House Committee.

House Bill 483 was filed last year by Texas Rep. John Bucy III (D-Austin).

The bill calls for a high-speed rail along the Interstate 35 corridor. It would allow the Texas Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with a private entity to build the rail.

The rail service would provide passenger transportation between these three major cities in Texas and reach speeds of at least 110 miles per hour.

Texas Rail Advocates released a press release following Bucy’s bill presentation to the House on Monday.

“In 2017 Texas banned high speed rail. Today, I announced legislation to repeal that outdated ban and invest in the rail line Texas deserves,” Bucy said in the release. “This is about expanding our economy and connecting Texas.”

TRA President Peter LeCody spoke in support of HB 483 at the hearing on Monday.

“Since there is a ban on the use of state money why not see if there’s an appetite from the private sector to advance this CDA on the I-35 corridor,” LeCody said.

LeCody and Bucy both believe a rail system between the major cities would help relieve congestion on the highway.

Bucy said the bill is flexible and allows TxDOT to get competitive bids from companies.

There were over 125 public comments about HB 483, some in support, some against.

People against the bill said the rail would threaten eminent domain seizures and cause environmental damage.

