‘Party afterwards’: San Antonio’s May 3 election competes for attention with Fiesta festivities

SAN ANTONIO – As confetti flies and music blares through downtown streets, San Antonio voters are being asked to balance two deeply rooted traditions: celebrating Fiesta and casting their ballots in a pivotal local election.

Saturday marks both the highly anticipated Fiesta Flambeau Parade and the final day to vote in a local election that will determine the city’s next mayor — San Antonio’s first new leader in eight years — along with City Council seats.

Despite the high stakes, many voters appear more focused on festivities than on the polls.

“I love the floats, they’re colorful, the music, I love all of that,” said Barbie Estrada, one of many enjoying the festivities.

Early voting ended Tuesday, with just 5.8% of registered voters casting ballots in Bexar County. By comparison, the 2023 mayoral election saw a 10% turnout during the same early voting period and had an incumbent.

Fiesta-goer Yolanda Myers said she’s lost faith in the process.

“Me, about voting? Nah, not no more. We don’t get what we want,” she said.

Still, some residents are making plans to hit the polls before the parade.

“I’m going to go at 7 to go vote,” said Rita Chavez. “Because I didn’t do early voting, so 7 in the morning I’m going to go vote.”

Chavez added, “I have a responsibility and that’s my responsibility — and then I’ll party afterwards.”

Concerns have been raised that the parade could overshadow the election.

“I think it is going to be overshadowed,” said voter Cecilia Hernandez.

This scheduling overlap is no coincidence. According to the Texas Election Code, the first Saturday in May and the second Tuesday in November are the only authorized uniform election dates. Additionally, San Antonio’s City Charter requires the mayor and council to take office on June 1 following the election.

Despite the competition for attention, some remain committed to showing up on Election Day.

“I’m going to do my voting on the day of the election,” Estrada said.

Polls will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

