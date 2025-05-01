Skip to main content
Haze icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Helotes Cornyval Festival kicks off Thursday for 60th anniversary

Festival supports 50 nonprofits and high school students

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Helotes, Texas, Cornyval, Things To Do

HELOTES, Texas – Starting Thursday, the Helotes community is welcoming folks from across the community for its 60th annual Cornyval Festival.

The event at the Helotes Festival Grounds is from Thursday to Sunday. It will include a community parade on Saturday.

On the grounds, you can expect to experience the PRCA Rodeo. David Gray, the president of the Helotes Festival Association, said it is the first time Cornyval overlaps with Fiesta. He says they’re looking forward to the Fiesta crowds coming over to their community to experience their celebration.

The event is a fundraiser for 50 area nonprofits and also raises funds for high school students. “The biggest exciting thing is Cornyval, this is our first year with this carnival, they’re bringing in a bunch of new attractions. We even have specialty rides this year. Big rides,” Gray said.

More than 75 food vendors will be there, along with other merchandise vendors. One booth is expected to go through over 50 cases of corn during the event. Click here for the schedule of events every day.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Patty Santos headshot

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Santiago Esparza headshot

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS