Helotes Cornyval Festival kicks off Thursday for 60th anniversary

HELOTES, Texas – Starting Thursday, the Helotes community is welcoming folks from across the community for its 60th annual Cornyval Festival.

The event at the Helotes Festival Grounds is from Thursday to Sunday. It will include a community parade on Saturday.

On the grounds, you can expect to experience the PRCA Rodeo. David Gray, the president of the Helotes Festival Association, said it is the first time Cornyval overlaps with Fiesta. He says they’re looking forward to the Fiesta crowds coming over to their community to experience their celebration.

The event is a fundraiser for 50 area nonprofits and also raises funds for high school students. “The biggest exciting thing is Cornyval, this is our first year with this carnival, they’re bringing in a bunch of new attractions. We even have specialty rides this year. Big rides,” Gray said.

More than 75 food vendors will be there, along with other merchandise vendors. One booth is expected to go through over 50 cases of corn during the event. Click here for the schedule of events every day.