Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
83º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

State lawmaker files bill aimed at banning social media for minors

House Bill 186 was introduced by state Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco)

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Tags: Texas Legislature, Politics, Social Media, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas bill is aiming to ban social media for minors.

House Bill 186, introduced by state Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco), would require social media platforms to verify users’ ages and prohibit anyone under 18 from creating an account.

The bill has passed the Texas House and is expected to gain traction in the state Senate before the legislative session ends on June 2.

Patterson’s office compared the bill to past efforts to regulate harmful substances, calling social media “the modern-day cigarette.”

“The representative filed the bill due to continued exposure of harmful content and the overall addictive nature of the platforms,” state Rep. Patterson’s office said in a statement.

For parents like Cecilia Mandjuano, who has children between the ages of 10 and 18, she said her concerns revolve around safety and screen time.

“Literally, kids nowadays are on the phone 24/7,” Mandjuano said, noting that child predators are also a worry.

Others, like Rosa Garcia, a grandmother and legal guardian, worry about the explicit content younger users could see.

“There’s a lot of fears — one mainly sexual — because there is a lot of sexual content on there,” Garcia said. “Just one tap, and it’s open.”

Critics of the bill argue it infringes on parental rights and could limit children’s access to information and online communities. Some digital rights groups have voiced concerns that mandatory age verification could raise privacy issues and set a precedent for government regulation of online speech.

Still, Patterson and supporters argue the measure is necessary to protect children’s mental health and safety in an increasingly digital world.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
John Paul Barajas headshot

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Luis Cienfuegos headshot

Luis Cienfuegos is a photographer at KSAT 12.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS