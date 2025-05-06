Skip to main content
3 more suspects arrested on possession of illegal explosive device charges, BCSO says

The sheriff’s office says the three new suspects were taken into custody on Monday morning

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office, with help from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, obtained search warrants and arrested Juan Antonio Ramirez III (left), Kristine Hernandez (middle) and Manuel Rodriguez III (right) on Monday. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County officials announced the arrests of three additional people in connection with an illegal explosives possession case in far west Bexar County.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office, with help from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, obtained search warrants and arrested Juan Antonio Ramirez III, Kristine Hernandez and Manuel Rodriguez III.

All three were taken into custody on Monday morning at a home in the 14000 block of Wild Cat Lair. Ramirez, Hernandez and Rodriguez were all charged with possession of an explosive weapon, which, according to Bexar County officials, is considered a third-degree felony.

Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office investigators said they were called to the home on April 25, where they found an improvised explosive device (IED). After obtaining a search warrant, investigators removed additional hazardous or explosive material from the home, county officials said.

The location of the three new arrests is the same home where a 52-year-old man was taken into custody on similar charges more than one month ago.

On March 27, the fire marshal’s office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, apprehended Juan Antonio Ramirez, 52, on two charges: possession of explosives and manufacturing a prohibited weapon.

At the time, authorities said they found evidence of explosive weapons and improvised explosive devices as well as proof that the 52-year-old set off the explosive devices on his property.

According to a news release published by county officials on Monday, Juan Antonio Ramirez III, 29, is the son of the 52-year-old Juan Antonio Ramirez.

Bexar County officials said Juan Antonio Ramirez, pictured, is the 52-year-old father of Juan Antonio Ramirez III, 29. The younger Ramirez was arrested on Monday. (Copyright 2025 by The Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

Hernandez and Rodriguez, who are unrelated to the Ramirez father and son, are also each facing an evidence tampering charge, which is also a third-degree felony.

