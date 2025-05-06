Service member from Cibolo found dead in Honduras, US Army official says

COMAYAGUA, Honduras – A U.S. Army service member from Cibolo was found dead in Honduras on Saturday, according to a news release from Joint Task Force-Bravo.

Lt. Marciano Parisano, 25, was found dead in Comayagua, Honduras. According to the release, Parisano was off base on a liberty pass when his body was discovered.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts; we acknowledge the passing of Lieutenant Marciano Parisano. He served our unit and mission here at Soto Cano Air Base with dignity, pride and courage,” said U.S. Army Col. Daniel Alder, Joint Task Force-Bravo commander.

Parisano was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment. Alder said Parisano’s contribution to the team as a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot was “immeasurable.”

“He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him and serve with him,” Alder said. “The command team extends our deepest condolences to 1st Lt. Marciano Parisano’s family, friends and loved ones. We stand with you in this time of grief. One soldier lost is one too many.”

The release said an investigation into Parisano’s death is ongoing.

