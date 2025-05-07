Second San Antonio man charged in FBI-led child abuse material crackdown, DOJ says

FILE - The Department of Justice seals is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for possession of child sex abuse material following a nationwide crackdown operated by the Department of Justice, authorities say.

Mario Garcia Martinez was one of five men from the Western District of Texas who were arrested on charges relating to child sexual abuse material, the DOJ said in a news release.

On Feb. 27, 2020, the San Antonio Division of the FBI received a tip that Martinez’s ex-girlfriend had discovered child sexual abuse images on a USB device and cellphone belonging to Martinez, according to an affidavit.

The devices were then turned over to the FBI. In an interview with investigators, Martinez admitted that the images were downloaded and saved by him, authorities said.

The affidavit stated that Martinez engaged with these materials between December 2019 and March 2023. If convicted, Martinez could face 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Zaid Mashhour Haddad, a UTSA professor who was arrested on April 29, was the other San Antonio man charged in the DOJ’s crackdown, according to the release.

“Every child deserves to grow up free from fear and exploitation, and the FBI will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those who exploit the most vulnerable among us,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.

