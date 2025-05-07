Somerset police arrest man in connection with Valero gas station confrontation, police chief says

Somerset police arrested Austin Michael Davis, 20, in connection with hitting a man with a vehicle at a Valero gas station on Monday afternoon.

SOMERSET, Texas – A man accused of striking another man with a vehicle on Monday afternoon in Somerset has since been taken into custody, according to police Chief Gary Reeves.

Reeves confirmed the arrest of Austin Michael Davis, 20, in a phone interview with KSAT on Wednesday morning.

According to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office initial report released on Monday, Somerset officers were dispatched to the incident just after 1:15 p.m. at a Valero gas station near Somerset Road and K Street.

Shortly after releasing their report, Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said Somerset police officers took the lead in investigating the incident.

According to surveillance video from the Valero viewed by Somerset police, the video appeared to show Davis leave the gas station parking lot in a white Cadillac, make a U-turn on a road and return to the parking lot before striking the adult male victim.

When Davis returned to the parking lot and struck the man, Reeves said on Wednesday that the victim fell and hit his head on the pavement.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the victim was rushed to a hospital, Reeves said Somerset officers interviewed him and were able to contact Davis, the alleged suspect.

In a conversation with Somerset police, Reeves said Davis admitted to officers that he was involved in the confrontation at the Valero.

Officers took Davis into custody on Tuesday night. According to Bexar County jail records, he was officially booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a second-degree felony, just after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Currently, Reeves said Davis is being held at the jail on $75,000 bond and could face additional charges in connection with the case.

