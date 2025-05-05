Victim injures head on pavement after parking lot confrontation, Somerset police chief says

SOMERSET, Texas – A person was hospitalized after hitting their head on the pavement during a confrontation in a Somerset parking lot, according to the Somerset Police Department.

According to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office report, Somerset officers were dispatched to the incident just after 1:15 p.m. at a Valero gas station near Somerset Road and K Street.

Deputies said Somerset police officers are now leading the investigation into the confrontation.

Somerset Police Department Chief Gary Reeves told KSAT on Monday that the victim exchanged words with the driver of a white Cadillac at the Valero.

According to Reeves, it appeared the driver bumped their vehicle against the victim, which caused them to fall and hit their head on the pavement.

Authorities said the driver then fled the scene. First responders arrived at the Valero and rushed the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Reeves said.

Reeves said the details of the incident could change as officers gather more information. The department’s investigation is ongoing.

