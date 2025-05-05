Man injured in East Side machete attack, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 46-year-old man was cut in the back of his head by another man wielding a machete, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident after 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Ferris Avenue on the East Side.

The man was found with an apparent cut wound from a machete, SAPD said in an incident report.

The suspect, identified by authorities as a 51-year-old man, fled the scene but returned when police arrived.

The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, SAPD said.

According to authorities, the victim was not transported to the hospital for his wound.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

SAPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

