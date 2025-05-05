Mariadelis Labrador Siles’ death ruled a suicide, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – After a nearly two-month investigation, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has determined that Mariadelis Labrador Siles died by suicide.

The 28-year-old was reported missing and later found dead in a wooded area off Braun Road and Mustang Ranch on March 12.

“After a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mariadelis Labrador, and in consultation with the findings of the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, her death has been determined and officially ruled a suicide,” BCSO said on Monday.

Previously, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Siles died from a stab wound to the chest. The manner of death had not yet been determined.

On March 18, BSCO asked community members for any security camera or video footage taken in the area Siles was found.

“We thank the community for their cooperation in providing statements and footage that supported the investigation. We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mariadelis Labrador during this difficult time,“ the department said in a statement.

