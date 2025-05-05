Skip to main content
Mariadelis Labrador Siles’ death ruled a suicide, BCSO says

The 28-year-old was reported missing and later found dead on March 12

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Avery Everett, Reporter

Tags: Maradelis Labrador Siles, BCSO, Northwest Side, Bexar County, Missing
Mariadelis Labrador Siles, 28 (BCSO)

SAN ANTONIO – After a nearly two-month investigation, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has determined that Mariadelis Labrador Siles died by suicide.

The 28-year-old was reported missing and later found dead in a wooded area off Braun Road and Mustang Ranch on March 12.

“After a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mariadelis Labrador, and in consultation with the findings of the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, her death has been determined and officially ruled a suicide,” BCSO said on Monday.

Previously, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Siles died from a stab wound to the chest. The manner of death had not yet been determined.

On March 18, BSCO asked community members for any security camera or video footage taken in the area Siles was found.

“We thank the community for their cooperation in providing statements and footage that supported the investigation. We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mariadelis Labrador during this difficult time,“ the department said in a statement.

About the Authors
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

Avery Everett headshot

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she's not at the station, she's either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery's also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

