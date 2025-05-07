Statewide manhunt underway for murder suspect accused of cutting off his ankle monitor, officials say

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas – A manhunt is underway for a man accused of not showing up to his court date and removing his ankle monitor in connection with a 2023 murder in North Texas.

According to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, Trever McEuen was scheduled to appear in court on Monday for the murder charge. At 5 a.m., he removed his court-ordered ankle monitor and left his home, a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.

Recommended Videos

Kaufman County is east of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

It is unknown if McEuen left on foot or by car. Authorities do not know what he was wearing in his last scene or if he is armed.

According to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA, McEuen is accused of shooting 35-year-old Aaron Martinez, who was found dead in his truck, which had been riddled with bullets.

WFAA reported that McEuen was arrested in connection with the murder and was being held on a $2 million bond.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office did not believe murder was a hate crime, according to WFAA’s reporting.

However, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, had called for hate crime charges when the shooting initially happened, saying, “Three weeks ago, Aaron Martinez was murdered in cold blood by a man who wanted to drive Hispanics out of Kaufman County. ... If Kaufman County authorities continue to drag their feet on filing hate crimes charges against Trevor McEuen, federal prosecutors need to step in to ensure that justice is served.”

McEuen was arrested again in September 2024 after he posted a photo of Martinez and Martinez’s uncle on Instagram and threatened to shoot the uncle, a report from ABC News said.

It is not immediately clear what led up to McEuen’s capture.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone who sees McEuen not to approach him and to call the sheriff’s office at 469-376-4500.

If McEuen is seen anywhere else, call your local authorities immediately.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of McEuen.