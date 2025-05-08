Fans react to Alamodome’s $60 price tag for parking at Post Malone, Jelly Roll concert

A general view of the exterior of the Alamodome on October 11, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – How much is too much for parking? That is a question the public asked Wednesday when the Alamodome said it would charge $60 for parking ahead of the Post Malone concert.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll appeared at the Alamodome on Wednesday as part of “The BIG ASS Stadium Tour.”

Recommended Videos

The Alamodome made the announcement in a social media post, causing some fans to say their “goodbyes” to plans of parking at the venue.

Here’s what fans had to say about the venue’s price for parking:

“I just found out that the Alamodome is charging $60 for parking. The COSA wants every penny they can get, whether it’s VIA or their (our parking) to say “The dome pays for itself”...lol."

$60 for parking is outrageous."

“This should be illegal- that is price gouging”

“The city should be ashamed of themselves for charging that much.”

“VIA is always the option for concerts.”

“Yikes. Take a Lyft.”

“My concert tickets were $100, $60 for parking is ridiculous.”

“60 for parking, will they be washing the car and changing the oil?”

“I got $20 parking a block away.”

“How dare yall charge $60 for parking?!? Imma pay it but still.”

“Park in my yard and I’ll drive you there for 30.”

“People complaining about $60 parking for a major concert?! lol. I saw $60 and thought that was a steal. I was expecting more.”

The Alamodome had previously announced in a press release that parking was limited and fans were encouraged to make use of VIA’s Park and Ride option, which was $1.30 each way.

KSAT has reached out to the Alamodome for comment on how it determines prices. This article will be updated.