Haven for Hope to celebrate moms with special Mother’s Day baskets

SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope staff are hoping to help mother’s who are staying in their shelter feel special on Mother’s Day weekend.

Baskets were made possible thanks to a sponsorship by the Muriel F. Siebert Foundation on behalf of Mary Rose Brown, a pillar in the foundation of Haven for Hope.

Terri Behling with Haven for Hope says the baskets include shower caps, a brush, lotion and snacks. Things that many of us take for granted.

“Some of these moms may have never experienced a Mother’s Day where they receive a gift or nobody tells them happy Mother’s Day. And so we wanna make sure that we’re taking care of the moms while they’re here,” she said.

Moms will also get a carnation on Thursday. Anyone in the community who would like to sponsor future treats like this for clients or would like to volunteer to help at Haven for Hope.