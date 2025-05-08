Skip to main content
Haven for Hope to celebrate moms with special Mother’s Day baskets

Baskets made possible with sponsorship by Muriel F. Siebert Foundation

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Mother's Day, San Antonio, Haven For Hope, Homelessness

SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope staff are hoping to help mother’s who are staying in their shelter feel special on Mother’s Day weekend.

Baskets were made possible thanks to a sponsorship by the Muriel F. Siebert Foundation on behalf of Mary Rose Brown, a pillar in the foundation of Haven for Hope.

Terri Behling with Haven for Hope says the baskets include shower caps, a brush, lotion and snacks. Things that many of us take for granted.

“Some of these moms may have never experienced a Mother’s Day where they receive a gift or nobody tells them happy Mother’s Day. And so we wanna make sure that we’re taking care of the moms while they’re here,” she said.

Moms will also get a carnation on Thursday. Anyone in the community who would like to sponsor future treats like this for clients or would like to volunteer to help at Haven for Hope.

About the Authors
Patty Santos

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

Santiago Esparza

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

