Lil Jon to headline Tacos and Tequila Festival at Retama Park this weekend

Tacos and Tequila Festival returns to Retama Park on May 10

SELMA, Texas – The Tacos and Tequila Festival is back for round two at Retama Park this weekend.

The festival will feature tacos, tequila, world renowned hip-hop artists, art installations, lucha libre wrestling and much more.

According to the festival’s Facebook page, artists set to perform include Lil Jon, Ginuwine, Mike Jones, Xzibit, Bone Thugs and many more.

The first artist set to perform is DJ Ashton Martin at 2:00 p.m. Lil Jon will close out the festival with his set starting at 9:35 p.m.

VIP gates open at 2:00 p.m., GA gates open at 2:30 p.m.

Tacos and tequila will be the event’s main focus, but other food vendors will have food like barbeque, funnel cakes, chicken tenders, Filipino cuisine and acai bowls.

The event is 21 and up. A valid government ID will be required to enter.

You can find tickets here.