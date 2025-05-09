Skip to main content
Boeing hosting hiring event at Workforce Solutions Alamo Career Center

You could get a same-day job offer at this hiring event on May 17

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Boeing, Jobs, Job Fair
FILE - The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File) (Lindsey Wasson, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Boeing will host a hiring event on May 17 at Workforce Solutions Alamo Career Center to hire for more than 100 open positions.

The aerospace company said the event would be hiring for various roles, including:

  • General Mechanics
  • Electrical Mechanics
  • Avionics Mechanics
  • Structures Aircraft Mechanics
  • Production/Manufacturing/Liaison Engineers
  • Structural/Stress Engineers
  • Electrical Engineers
  • Interior and Payloads Engineers

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Alamo Career Center in the 600 block of Davy Crockett Road.

Boeing said attendees should bring copies of their resumes that can be reviewed by a hiring manager. If eligible, a candidate could receive an on-the-spot interview and, possibly, a same-day contingent job offer.

All interested candidates are invited and encouraged to apply for open roles ahead of the event.

You can apply for open positions on their website.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

