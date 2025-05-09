Boeing hosting hiring event at Workforce Solutions Alamo Career Center

(Lindsey Wasson, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Boeing will host a hiring event on May 17 at Workforce Solutions Alamo Career Center to hire for more than 100 open positions.

The aerospace company said the event would be hiring for various roles, including:

Recommended Videos

General Mechanics

Electrical Mechanics

Avionics Mechanics

Structures Aircraft Mechanics

Production/Manufacturing/Liaison Engineers

Structural/Stress Engineers

Electrical Engineers

Interior and Payloads Engineers

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Alamo Career Center in the 600 block of Davy Crockett Road.

Boeing said attendees should bring copies of their resumes that can be reviewed by a hiring manager. If eligible, a candidate could receive an on-the-spot interview and, possibly, a same-day contingent job offer.

All interested candidates are invited and encouraged to apply for open roles ahead of the event.

You can apply for open positions on their website.