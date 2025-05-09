How to be a beginner houseplant person

So you aren’t a gardener or have a garden, but no problem; you can be a houseplant parent.

Houseplants have seen a rise in popularity, but sometimes people don’t know where to start.

Studies have shown the mental health benefits of having houseplants, like lowering anxiety, stress, blood pressure and depression.

Houseplants can also clean out the air in your home and remove harmful chemicals.

They offer so much more than just a pleasing aesthetic to your home or apartment.

Rainbow Gardens has a whole greenhouse with selections if you are looking for houseplants.

Here are some easy houseplants for beginners:

Pothos: It’s the best starter plant and is very aesthetically pleasing. These need to be by a window that provides enough light.

Snake Plant: These don’t die. They can survive in low light and low water. These are ideal for the ultimate beginner who says they kill every plant. You can put these in an office that doesn’t have any windows; if you put it by a window once a week or so, it will still survive. Make sure you let the soil dry out completely between waterings. I water mine, once or twice a month.

Philodendron: There are so many different types of varieties. Remember, for the most part, these also need bright light.

Succulents: You can’t go wrong with them. They show a lot of personality and are very easy to take care of, needing very little water. Make sure you let the water dry out completely between waterings as well. These should be placed on a window seal that gets sufficient light.

Keeping them alive isn’t rocket science. Just remember these basics:

Most important is light and placement. Putting these near a south-facing window is usually best, but even east, west and north windows work. For example, my Peace Lilly is thriving by the north window. My snake plant can survive on minimal light, further away from the north window. My pothos likes the south window.

Water, it’s all about touching the soil. Stick your finger into the soil down to the second knuckle. If it feels dry, water your houseplants. If it feels wet, don’t. It’s really that simple.

Listen to your plants! If your plant is drooping, the first thing you should do is touch the soil. If it is dry, it is telling you it needs water. If it is moist and drooping, it’s telling you it’s been overwatered.

If your plant is thriving in a spot, don’t move it. It’s telling you, ‘Hey, I’m living my best life.’ If it’s looking rough, it may need a new location and require more light.